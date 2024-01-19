Female gym influencer posts video showing 'biggest problem women face'

A fitness influencer's video has sparked a debate online after a man forgot the meaning of personal space in the gym.

Charlie, known as @fitbychaz online, is an online coach who frequently shares gym tutorials and motivation on TikTok.

One clip has raised eyebrows as she attempts to demonstrate to followers how to perform a perfect deadlift.

The footage shows a man placing a heavy weight right behind her – despite there being an open space for him to continue with his own workout.

Charlie apologises and tries to get his attention, but he ignores and walks away.

Subsequently, Charlie moves his dumbbell back to his side. When he returns, he glares at her while she works out.

“The gym is absolutely everyone’s space, I never mind people walking in and out of videos,” she captioned the clip that's racked up over 5 million views.

“I had been using the bar in this rack and he had seen me training there so he absolutely knew what he was doing," she continued in the text overlay.

"Take this as your reminder to be kind to others and take up the space you deserve."

The viral footage was soon flooded with thousands of comments with one writing: "Don't start a sentence with sorry you've done nothing wrong and it implies you have. just say excuse me what are you doing..."

"Lol @ the loser gym bros begging their dear master Joey Swoll to come validate shitty behaviour," another added.

A third joked: "The way he just casually set the weight right at your feet like he was leaving a little gift or something."

Meanwhile, one user said: "Tbf, regardless of whether you're filming or not. He's literally put that weight right behind you which is weird in itself."

Several comments went on to hit out at filming in gyms.

"The gym is not your personal film studio," one man wrote, while another added: "People filming in gyms are annoying and should be banned."

