What does 'honk the boof' mean as Canadian military go viral on TikTok?

TikTokers on the video-sharing platform have been left confused by the phrase “honk the boof” which has gone viral thanks to military stars.

It seems as though every week, a new trend or phrase goes viral on the platform as its predominantly Gen Z users attempt to stay up to date with the latest goings on.

The most recent viral phenomenon has seen the revival of some old slang that has left some younger users baffled as to its meaning.

What does “honk the boof” mean?

It all started when American TikToker and a military man @onexpunchxdad pointed out in a clip that his Canadian soldiers in the forces can “grow beards and honk the boof”.

In the clip, he joked he was “switching sides” from the US to Canada and the video has been more than 113,000 times, leaving many viewers stumped.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

@onexpunchxdad This definitely won’t get me in trouble #chieftok #miltok #warrantofficer #staffwars #billyfriendly #army #usarmy #navy #usnavy #marines #airforce #military #militarymemes #captain #major #militaryhumor #armyhumor #soldier #sailor #airman #usmc

His video was dueted by another person who works for the US Department of Defense and appeared to be in hysterics over the rarely-heard phrasing.

As he laughed, he said: “Bro, honk the boof? The name wasn’t the funniest part. It’s that I know exactly what he’s referring to when he says ‘honk the boof’.

“Thank you for giving me a genuine belly laugh. My God.”

@mandatoryfunday #stitch with @𝙤𝙣𝙚𝙭𝙥𝙪𝙣𝙘𝙝𝙭𝙙𝙖𝙙 he remains undefeated. This had me audibly laughing for at least 4 minutes. #military #veteran #army #navy #marines #airforce #coastguard #spaceforce

One confused viewer commented: “Someone explain honk the boof real quick cause I’m not 100 per cent sure.”

Another asked: “What does ‘honk the boof’ mean?”

All was revealed, as it was explained that “honk the boof” refers to smoking marijuana since Canada legalised cannabis in 2018.

In Canada, weed is legal for both recreational and medicinal purposes and is regulated by the government. It remains illegal under federal law in the United States.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.