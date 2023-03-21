TikTok star Jehane Thomas dies suddenly aged 30

A 30-year-old TikTok star has died suddenly after suffering from debilitating chronic migraines for months.

Jehane Thomas, a mother-of-two from Doncaster had over 75,000 followers on her TikTok account on which she would share clips of her home life.

Many clips featured her children, while others showed her having fun with friends and, more recently, showed her multiple hospital trips as doctors tried to determine the cause of her ill health.

In an Instagram post on 5 March, Thomas revealed two months earlier she had been diagnosed with Optic Neuritis, a condition that “occurs when swelling damages the optic nerve” in a person’s eye, according to the Mayo Clinic.

However, in one video on 9 March, she explained that a neurologist had confirmed through MRI tests that she had a leak in her spine that was causing pressure in her brain to drop, leading to her debilitating migraines.

Subsequent videos shared by Thomas claimed the procedure her neurologist said she needed to fix the leak in her spine kept being pushed back as surgeons disagreed over whether or not it would help.

Thomas also documented her declining mental health during her long hospital stays, due to lack of sleep and being moved to various wards.

In her final video posted on Wednesday 15 March, Thomas revealed that she was still waiting to have the procedure to fix her spine leak.

The clip read: “I’m still waiting to go down for surgery. The reason they didn’t do the surgery last week was because having fluids in me would solve the issue.

“I’ve had 4 litres of fluids in me and my head this morning is horrific.”

It was confirmed by her family that Thomas died on Friday 17 March unexpectedly.

A GoFundMe page set up by her best friend Alyx Reast, explained: “Jehane Thomas was a 30 year old, mum of two boys when she suddenly passed away on 17/03/2023.

“Despite suffering from migraines and bouts of illness for several months, her passing was totally unexpected and we are all absolutely heartbroken.”

Many followers on TikTok shared their condolences.

One person commented: “This is heartbreaking. I’m so sorry. Sending her boys and family so much love and strength x”

Another wrote: “Fly high angel.”

