TikTok loves Madi Webb's 'perfect response' to being belittled by a man at the gym

TikToker and podcaster Madi B Webb captured the moment a man came up to her in the gym and tried to belittle her with social media users loving her "perfect response" and how she "devoured his soul".

In a video called "where tf did he find the audacity", a man approaches her and starts speaking to her as she is filming a part of her workout.

Webb has 2.4m followers and regularly posts content on the social media site.

One video in particular has got a lot of interaction as users are in disbelief at how a man spoke to her while working out - but absolutely love how she handles it.

The man said: "You look good, your form's good, I don't know why you have to make these little videos everywhere. It's kind of distracting you from your workout. You'd probably get more out of it (if you stopped)."

"Oh, you think I'd get more out of it?" Webb questioned. "See, I'm already getting a lot out of it because I can make so much money making these, like, 'little' videos."

The man then asked if Webb is "on TikTok or something" and she said "or something, yeah," explaining in the comments she didn't want him asking for her handle.

He then said "have a good one" before Madi replied "yeah yeah you too", fake laughing and then putting her middle finger up and mouthing "f**k you" towards him and "what the f**k" at the camera.

Other TikTok users commented their thoughts and love how Webb handled the situation.

One said: "Hahahha perfect response tho cuz he scattered quick!!!"

Another commented: "The 'or something' had a kickkkkk girl"

"How did you think so fast on your feet I would have day dreamed about this response 3 days late," said another.

Another comment said: "The way he thought you’d want and take his 'advice'"

"You devoured his soul" was another popular comment.

