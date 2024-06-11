Elderly football fan names every team in England and Scotland in less than 3 minutes

An elderly football fan has named every single professional football team in England and Scotland, as well as those in the English National League, in under three minutes in a viral TikTok.

TikToker andyc929 posted a video of an elderly fan being asked to say them all - the video has 39.8k likes, 8k shares, 3.2k saves and 1k comments at the time of writing.

The elderly fan impressively reels off every single team without stopping to think about any he's missed - he's that confident he's named them all.

He seems to name them geographically and viewers can pretty well follow the route he goes around in his head.

The elderly fan also adds in little comments about some clubs he names along the way such as some Scottish clubs that don't exist anymore and that Kidderminster Harriers is the only team from Worcestershire to play professional football.

It impressed the fans recording the video that's for sure.

That extended into the comments too where a number of users had great and hilarious reactions.

Keano Webster said: "Love how he's done it all geographically."

ianrico said: "When my mates ask me who's in my acca this weekend."

hadge30 said: "Me placing a 1039853902/1 acca telling myself it's a banker."

Matty said: "He'd be an ace commentator! He reminds me of the man who used to read the scores on a Saturday 👏👏"

Alfie Slack said: "David Attenborough of ball knowledge."

Dan said: "The fact he went north east down across west and back up then in to Scotland is even more impressive."

Some users claimed he missed teams out but others have pointed out the exact moments he said them.

He called Nottingham Forest "Notts Forest" which led a number of the club's fans to say he missed them out (Reds fans hate their club being called Notts Forest).

