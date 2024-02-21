TikTok's Reesa Teesa and Legion 'Who TF did I marry' divorce story explained

TikTok is often the place where people share their personal 'storytimes' which can range from being funny and entertaining, to sad and heartbreaking or even dramatic and shocking.

And if you've been on the platform lately, then the 50-part viral video series 'Who TF Did I Marry? from TikToker Reesa Teesa (@reesamteesa) from Atlanta will have captured your attention like it has with millions of viewers.

This all began six days ago on February 14 when Reesa decided to share her wild story of how she dated, married and then divorced a man after she realised he was a "pathological liar," and a "narcissist," but noted he has not been officially diagnosed with either of those.

Reesa described how there were "the United Nations of red flags," which she broke down in detail while doing her hair or driving to work.

@reesamteesa Who TF Did I Marry- Part One #pathologicalliar #reesateesa #fypシ #fyp

So much detail in fact, each video from the 50-part saga is 10 minutes long and therefore the total duration adds up to eight hours of watch time.

She claims that the doomed love story began back in March 2020, just before the Covid pandemic when Reesa came across her now ex-husband (nicknamed 'Legion' in the videos) on Facebook Dating and immediately charmed her on their first date after he helped her when her spare tyre blew on the way to meet him.

On the topic of relationship goals, the pair similarly wanted to settle down and start a family, and Legion told Reesa that he was the regional manager of a major condiment company and had been promoted to VP, and claimed he was well-off as he had played arena football and this money was sat in an off-shore account.

When the Covid pandemic hit two weeks later, the couple moved in and quarantined together in Reesa's home and Legion covered the household bills, things were going well as they then decided to buy a house together.

But that's when the red flags appeared as they attempted to put a down payment on a house which fell through on two occasions, with the second try failing as Legion was unable to show proof of his financial accounts.

Reesa also experienced a difficult time when she sadly miscarried while Legion was travelling for work.

Despite these challenges, the couple got married in January 2021, but the marriage would last just five months as Reesa began to uncover Legion's lies when she ran a background check for her new job.

From this, she discovered that Legion had used a fake social security number and decided to do some digging that would lead to her finding out that her husband was not a VP or regional manager but worked in a warehouse as a forklift driver and had a criminal record.

@reesamteesa Part 50 #pathologicalliar #reesateesa #fypシ #whotfdidimarry #fyp #exes #finale

In addition, Legion had created fake bank statements and falsified legal documents and also lied to people saying that the Reesa gave birth to their child and had a son together.

All those phone conversations Reesa had heard her husband make to family members and work colleagues were one-sided conversations with people who were not there on the line - he was just talking to himself.

Upon these revelations, the TikToker contacted Legion's family where she found out they had cut ties with him and it was his twin brother who was the VP of a company.

Reesa also got in touch with Legion's ex-wife and learned that her daughter, who he had said had passed away was alive.

Following this, Reesa kicked Legion out of the house and filed for divorce but he continued to try and contact her - though he ended up in jail after a warrant for his arrest was issued.

In December 2021, the divorce was finalised and Reesa has not spoken to Legion since then.

After opening up about her personal story, people on TikTok have been sharing their reactions after watching all of the videos.

One person said: "I just cancelled my Hulu subscription."

"Quitting my job so I can focus on this full time," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "You NEED a podcast. After you tell your story you can have other women on to tell theirs!!"

"This is so crazy you did not deserve to be betrayed like this, I hope you do find the man who is worthy of you," a fourth person commented.

Viewers have also expressed how this story needs to be turned into a movie, and some have already shared their opinions on who should be cast in the film.

Elsewhere, internet sleuths have uncovered the identity of Legion - despite Reesa not using his real name to protect her ex-husband's identity.

TikTok user named Danni (@danni_19) was able to find a Facebook profile with the name 'Legion' and received backlash over revealing who he is as people say she has disregarded Reesa's safety.

Legion, who has been identified as a man named 'Jerome' has released his own video in response to the allegations.





In the clip he said: "My message to her is please stop lying to these people, and you could tell them the real reason I left you – you cheated. I caught you in the house. We went to marriage counseling and it didn’t work, so we broke up.”

Reesa noted that she gets why people are curious about who her ex-husband is but says she hopes viewers will not engage with him and also added she would've liked Dani to have reached out to her before he posted about Legion's identity.

