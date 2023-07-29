New York theme park ride malfunctions sending trapped passengers spinning backwards

A horror scene, reminiscent of something from a Final Destination movie, occurred at an amusement park in New York earlier this week, as passengers were spun backward for 3 to 4 minutes.

The incident, which has since gone viral on TikTok, occurred at the Rye Playland on the Music Express ride. Although the ride is designed to go backward at 8:30 pm on Sunday it malfunctioned and sped all those on board around for longer than anticipated.

The clip which was captured by Giovanni Martinez-Roman told ABC7 NY: "They absolutely did not have the proper protocols to stop the ride I believe the workers handling the Ride should know what to do in a case like that."

Martinez-Roman's cousins were on the ride and admitted that watching the scary moment unfold felt like an eternity. The TikTok shows numerous people on the ride screaming while helpless onlookers try to encourage staff to 'pull the plug.'









In a second clip, several 'traumatised' children can be seen being consoled following their ordeal on the ride although there have been no reported injuries.





The park's general manager Jeff Davis blamed the issue on an electrical malfunction when the ride's emergency stop button didn't work forcing staff to request that maintenance cut the power. The ride will not reopen until the problem has been resolved.

Davis added: "It went through its normal inspection on Sunday morning and ran throughout the day without incident until that 8:30 p.m. time."

