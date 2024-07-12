Fans across the world have paid tribute to the late Hollywood actress Shelley Duvall who died aged 75.

Her partner Dan Gilroy confirmed she passed away in her sleep at her Texas home to NBC. Over the past few months, Duvall had been receiving hospice care following diabetes complications.

"My dear, sweet, wonderful life, partner, and friend left us last night," her partner of 34 years said. "Too much suffering lately, now she's free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley."

"I can't tell you how much I miss her. This is a great little community here, and lots of people are just so supportive. We have good friends right here, so there's a support system in place... I'm happy for her that she's not suffering," he added.



Tributes have since flooded social media platforms, with many TikTok users honouring Duvall's life using one of her iconic catchphrases.

"Hello I'm Shelley Duvall," originates from Faerie Tale Theatre, a children's TV show that the star created and hosted from 1982 to 1987.

The show featured a host of celebrity appearances including Robin Williams, Helen Mirren, Jeff Goldblum, Susan Sarandon and Alan Arkin.





@marsinthemorgue Losing someone as remarkable as Shelley is hard. I may not have known her personally, but she was so influential to me growing up. #shelleyduvall #ripshelleyduvall #theshining #oliveoil #frankenweenie #horroricons





Over on X/Twitter, more poignant posts celebrating the life of Duvall took over timelines.



"I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of the beautiful bright Shelley Duvall. Faerie Tale Theatre was a huge part of my childhood, it’s what introduced me to the bright bubbly lovely Duvall. May she find peace, love, and light," one wrote.

Author Stephen King added: "Very sorry Shelly Duvall has passed. Wonderful, talented, underused actor."

A third simply penned: "RIP Shelley Duvall. An incomparable legend."

