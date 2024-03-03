The Unknown admits disastrous Willy Wonka experience was "genuinely life-changing"

The actor who played 'The Unknown' at the bleak Willy Wonka experience in Glasgow has revealed the minimal directions she was given for the event, adding that the reaction to it has been "life changing."

If you've been on the internet at any stage in the last week, you'll no doubt be aware of the viral frenzy that the £35-a-ticket Willy Wonka experience in Glasgow created.

One of the elements of the event that has fascinated people is the villain of the piece 'The Unknown', a shadowy figure with a reflective face, who according to the AI script is an 'evil chocolate maker who lives in the walls of the factory.'

It has since been revealed that The Unknown was played by a 16-year-old girl named Felicia, who has been disclosing on TikTok what the experience was like.

In a video, she said that the gig was the first ever paid acting job that she had and despite originally being cast as a Wonka she ended up playing The Unknown instead.

In a second video, Felicia says that despite being very nervous about the role all the other actors were "lovely and took me right under their wing."

She adds that on the day of the event, she and the others were told to just improvise the script and that “the only direction I got was to act creepy, so I tried to imagine what a man living in the walls would be like”

@felicia.wishes follow for face reveal tomoz 😋(plus proof x) #wonkaexperience #theunknown #willywonka #willywonkaexperience #willywonkatiktok #maskedman #therealunknown





Speaking to the BBC, Felicia said that she still has the costume and admitted that despite initially feeling embarrassed it has actually changed her life.

The teenager added: "At first I was really embarrassed about it. But when we went to the pub after, we were just laughing about it.

"It was so ridiculous it was actually funny. And now it's become viral, it's genuinely life-changing and I'm really happy I did it.

"Everybody loves the character and posting about it, so it makes me happy that people can see the funny side."

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel