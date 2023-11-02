Millions of TikTok users were left confused by a mysterious “TikTok Tako” DM notification that they are unable to get rid of, but what is the notification about?

With the advancements in technology, social media companies are finding new ways to integrate artificial intelligence into their platforms.

This week, TikTok teased the launch of what is believed to be a chatbot as the notification for TikTok Tako began appearing in the inboxes of some user's DMs.

The notification made it appear as though they had a new unread message. But in their inboxes, users found that it was from “TikTok Tako”, a user who had a logo made up of a blue outline of a ghost and white dots for eyes.

People were left even more confused by the fact that the chat couldn’t be opened or interacted with.

To get to the bottom of the mystery, some TikTokers went to X/Twitter to try and find answers. “Wtf is TikTok Tako?!” someone asked.

Another person wrote: “Does anyone else have TikTok tako in their inbox right now with notification but you can’t open it?

Someone else replied, “The fact I can't open it is driving me insane”.

What is TikTok Tako?

TikTok Tako is the new AI chatbot that the company announced it was testing back in May this year.

Initially, the bot was trialled in the Philippines and it appears it is being rolled out more widely. Despite the rollout, people remain in the dark about what the chatbot is meant to do, given they can’t interact with it.



Other chatbots introduced by platforms such as Snapchat give information and can answer questions like a human.

