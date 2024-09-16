After a long, hard day of work, there's nothing better than putting your feet up and settling in for the night with something good to watch, read or play.

A TikToker called TrueAlphaSteve does the latter while streaming himself playing popular fighting game Tekken to the social media platform.

And recently, after one of these long days, he fell asleep while streaming to zero viewers while snoring quite loudly and a clip of this has gone viral on social media.

TrueAlphaSteve even quoted the video that was posted on X / Twitter and said: "Thanks everyone for the laughs. Many people don't know I work 12-13 hours a days, when I stream Tekken late I have the tendency to dose off."

found a nigga on tiktok live who just fell asleep grinding tekken to 0 viewers pic.twitter.com/WGiRG7bUXm

— hp lovecrafts cat (@SSBMDADjr) September 14, 2024

The 26 second clip shared on X/Twitter simply shows him snoring after he fell asleep while playing the game.

TrueAlphaSteve spotted the viral clip and said: "Yo that's hilarious. I got tired of losing and had to sleep it off."

A number of other social media users commented on his repost of the video.

"Grinder in the game and grinder out the game; can't wait til the next stream," said one.

Another said: "Get some rest bro. I feel the same when I play against three kings in five matches."

One commented: "It's all good fun homie I feel you."

"This is what we call pure determination. A true inspiration," another posted.

And one said: "Props to you for grinding after grinding, regardless if you fell asleep that just shows how hard you're pushing yourself."

TrueAlphaSteve took the comments really well and responded to a number of them in a light-hearted manner.

