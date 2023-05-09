There's one airplane feature that has passengers divided and that's the seat recliner - with some opting to use it to relax while others wouldn't consider reclining their seats.

Perhaps this is due to the fact that reclining your seat means less legroom for the person sitting behind you, and if you've faced this problem before there's a new "unethical" hack that's going around on how to prevent this.

In a brief TikTok clip by @theLKshow, there is some advice on how to put off the person in front of you from reclining by making them chilly.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"When you are on a flight and the person in front of you reclines their seat all the way and leaves you no room," the on-screen text read.

"Turn on the air-con above you on full blast and point it at the top of their head."

@thelkshow The plane ride is so long when you get one of these people in front of you 🥱 #plane #reclinetheseat #annoyingpassengers

For the post caption, it read: "The plane ride is so long when you get one of these people in front of you #plane #reclinetheseat #annoyingpassengers."

Since sharing the "unethical" hack, the clip has gone viral with over 2.5m views, 115,000 likes, along with thousands of comments from people who revealed their thoughts on the tactic.

One person wrote: "There are 2 kinds of people in this world: those who recline and don’t care, and those who will never recline."

"Ok but hear me out- EVERYONE should recline, that way everybody is comfy and nobody has less room," another person said.

A third added: "I stay awake the entire flight and it doesn’t bother me if the person in front of me reclines. Flights are expensive, recline if you want to.

"Wish I had done this, the guy just told me that the seats move that far back for a reason. I was squashed the whole flight," a fourth person replied.

Someone else commented: "Plot twist, I like the AC on my head. you will lose this game."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

