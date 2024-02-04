Woman who wants to appear taller gets a fake belly button tattoo

There is always a new beauty hack making rounds on TikTok and the latest one that is being talked about is applying a fake belly button to appear taller in height.

TikToker Laura Majia (@lauramajiar) decided to put this trick to the test as applying a fake belly button tattoo to your stomach apparently makes your torso appear longer and therefore you look taller than you actually are.

“These are fake navels and it is a new trend that people in Asia are using,” she explained in the video, Dexerto reported. “They place it higher so that the torso looks longer, so let’s try it.”

She showed the stack of fake belly button tattoo sheets she had before cutting one out and figuring out where the best placement was on the stomach.

Laura then sprayed it with water and pushed it down as she then slowly peeled the paper off to show her new temporary belly button - however the TikToker didn't sound awfully impressed with the results.

“I feel like instead of looking taller, I’m wider, but it’s because I’m crazy… I don’t know!” she said.





@lauramejiar No se si funciona que dicen uatedes ? #maquillaje #hacks #viral #trending #foryou #parati

Since having a go at the hack, Majiar's clip received 4.9m views, and people in the comments section also weren't sure that the illusion worked.

One person said: "Is it me or did it make her look smaller?"

"I feel that on the contrary, it shortens your abdomen," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "But it looks wider because the 'navel' is very small.

"It makes her look small and wide," a fourth person commented.

So, this belly button height hack has ultimately been given a thumbs down by both the creator and viewers alike.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.