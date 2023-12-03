Andrew Tate’s reaction to Doctor Who pronouns scene sparks ridicule

While many right-wing commentators are fuming over the second Doctor Who anniversary special – “Wild Blue Yonder” - casting a person of colour as Isaac Newton, others such as the influencer Andrew Tate are only just discovering the conversation about pronouns which featured in last week’s episode, “The Star Beast”.

In the opener to the trilogy, which is based on a comic strip story about a cute-looking-but-actually-dangerous creature known as Beep the Meep, the Doctor (played once more by David Tennant) is told off by teenager Rose (Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney) for assuming “he” as a pronoun for the alien.

The Doctor replies: “Yes, sorry, good point. Are you he, or she, or they?”

The Meep answers: “My chosen pronoun is the definite article. I am always ‘The Meep’.”

“The Star Beast” was widely praised for its trans representation, something which naturally cheesed off conservatives hostile to the concepts of pronouns and gender identity – including Tate, who back in June mocked a tweet supportive of trans women by proclaiming that he is, himself, “a woman”.

There’s also the hilarious irony of Tate continuously spouting his "Matrix" conspiracy theory, while seemingly failing to realise that the film is actually a trans allegory written by the Wachowski sisters - two trans women.

Anyway, appearing on a livestream on the platform Rumble alongside a man sporting a V for Vendetta mask (that being a 2006 film which, funnily enough, was also penned by the Wachowskis), Tate decided to give “The Star Beast” a watch.

After seeing the scene in which the Doctor asks the Meep for its pronouns, Tate’s co-host fumes: “F***, you misgendered Meep! How could you do that to Meep?”

Tate, meanwhile, was a lot more confused, asking: “Who the f*** is Meep?”

The short 18-second clip has since been mocked by users on Twitter/X this weekend:

Andrew Tate being so confused by the concept of Beep the Meep is truly wild – out of this world, you might say (sorry).

The anniversary specials conclude next Saturday with “The Giggle”, which will see Tennant regenerate into Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa.

