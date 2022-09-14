The Great British Bake Off is back, and oh how we’ve missed it.

It’s been a tough time for many people following the sad news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death last week, but the new series felt like the much needed return of a national treasure on Tuesday night.

Like a big virtual hug through the TV, the series was back on form straight away as it introduced a host of new bakers.

Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding welcomed 12 new contestants into the tent, all looking to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their creations.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

It was Cake Week in episode one, and the bakers were tasked with creating 12 mini sandwich cakes for the Signature challenge.

Then, they made red velvet cakes for the Technical, before creating a cake based on their house or somewhere they had lived for the Showstopper.

The new faces have already made a big impression – here are the funniest memes and reactions as Bake Off returned to our screens.

Fans couldn't be happier to see the show return

























































Janusz won Star Baker and already looks like he’ll go far























Compost Carole was a hit with viewers too









An oddly shaped coconut tree caught everyone’s attention…

















Bake Off, it's good to have you back.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.