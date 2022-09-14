The Great British Bake Off is back, and oh how we’ve missed it.
It’s been a tough time for many people following the sad news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death last week, but the new series felt like the much needed return of a national treasure on Tuesday night.
Like a big virtual hug through the TV, the series was back on form straight away as it introduced a host of new bakers.
Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding welcomed 12 new contestants into the tent, all looking to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their creations.
It was Cake Week in episode one, and the bakers were tasked with creating 12 mini sandwich cakes for the Signature challenge.
Then, they made red velvet cakes for the Technical, before creating a cake based on their house or somewhere they had lived for the Showstopper.
The new faces have already made a big impression – here are the funniest memes and reactions as Bake Off returned to our screens.
Fans couldn't be happier to see the show return
\u201cTHIS IS WHY I LOVE THIS SHOW. #gbbo #BakeOff\u201d— Ariadne \ud83e\udd8b (@Ariadne \ud83e\udd8b) 1663100747
\u201cme judging all their cakes without even knowing how to bake a cake myself #GBBO\u201d— stephsteph (@stephsteph) 1663100131
\u201cPrue anytime a baker incorporates alcohol in their bakes #GBBO\u201d— Kirsten Adele\ud83c\udf08 (@Kirsten Adele\ud83c\udf08) 1663100330
\u201cSandro already has my heart and he better win #GBBO\u201d— Elliot Lacy (@Elliot Lacy) 1663100830
\u201cUnpopular opinion but I actually like having adverts during #gbbo so I can see what everyone's saying on twitter without missing anything \ud83d\ude05\u201d— Elle \u2698 (@Elle \u2698) 1663096938
\u201cSomeone who worked for Boris Johnson???? in the bake off tent????? On my television????? #GBBO\u201d— Rhys (@Rhys) 1663099272
\u201cPaul Hollywood when someone over-bakes their cake by 0.5 seconds #GBBO\u201d— Shane \ud83c\udf4a (@Shane \ud83c\udf4a) 1663097580
\u201cMe brushing off the crumbs after eating a full pack of biscuits before the first advert #GBBO\u201d— MB (@MB) 1663096913
\u201cme sat at home judging the bakers knowing full well I\u2019d have a breakdown if i was actually on the show #GBBO\u201d— ellyn\ud83d\udd77 (@ellyn\ud83d\udd77) 1663098222
\u201cI try not to judge any bake off contestant too quickly, but it has emerged that one of the contestants (Dawn) is a former campaign manager for Boris Johnson, so I\u2019m already hoping that everything she bakes fails until she leaves. #GBBO\u201d— David (@David) 1663096658
\u201cIT'S THAT TIME AGAIN..!\n\ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\n\n#GBBO #gbbo2022\u201d— Natalie (@Natalie) 1663096841
\u201cMe at 8pm every Tuesday\n\n#GBBO\u201d— Dame Dot CottonCandy, Duchess of Pulp are back\ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\uddf8 (@Dame Dot CottonCandy, Duchess of Pulp are back\ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\uddf8) 1663099922
\u201cPrue every time someone says they used alcohol in their bake #gbbo :\u201d— Jack Rachid (@Jack Rachid) 1663100382
\u201cEveryone watching Sandro the gym bunny who can bake and is great with children #gbbo\u201d— BakeOffReactions (@BakeOffReactions) 1663097382
\u201cThe police when they hear you're watching #gbbo tonight and not something about the queen\u201d— SHANE REACTION (@SHANE REACTION) 1663091254
Janusz won Star Baker and already looks like he’ll go far
\u201cJanusz getting star baker I\u2019m so happy for him he\u2019s smashed it this week\ud83e\udd7a #GBBO\u201d— Georgia (@Georgia) 1663100716
\u201cJanusz is my favourite. No further questions #GBBO\u201d— Richard Osman (@Richard Osman) 1663100674
Compost Carole was a hit with viewers too
\u201cWhen I grow up I want to be cool as Compost Carole #GBBO\u201d— Mikey Bray (@Mikey Bray) 1663100039
\u201cDying at Carole just stood in front of her cake looking like she\u2019s questioning \u201cwhat the fuck have I done?\u201d \ud83d\ude02 #GBBO #BakeOff\u201d— Wando (@Wando) 1663100006
\u201cIt\u2019s coffee and walnuts. Who doesn\u2019t like coffee and walnuts? Unless you don\u2019t like coffee or you don\u2019t like nuts. \n\nPROTECT CAROL AT ALL COSTS #GBBO\u201d— Martha Brook (@Martha Brook) 1663099329
An oddly shaped coconut tree caught everyone’s attention…
\u201cA work in progress coconut tree like no other. #GBBO\u201d— British Bake Off (@British Bake Off) 1663099868
\u201cThe camera person as soon as they saw Syabria making her coconut tree #GBBO\u201d— Alex (@Alex) 1663100175
\u201cGood evening #GBBO\u201d— Grundy \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83e\udd96 (@Grundy \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83e\udd96) 1663100062
Bake Off, it's good to have you back.
