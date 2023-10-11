Holly Willoughby's 9 funniest This Morning moments as she steps down after 14 years

Holly Willoughby has announced she is stepping down from This Morning after 14 years on the ITV show.

In a post online, the 42-year-old said it was an “honour to just be part of its story”, but that she feels “I have to make this decision for me and my family”.

In a post to Instagram, she wrote: “I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning.”

“To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much.

“This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together.

“Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you.

“Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You’ve been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day.

“Richard and Judy said ‘we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers’. It’s been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go.

“Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family.

“I will miss you all so much. Holly”





To mark Willoughby's 14 year stretch, here are 9 of her funniest moments from the show:

'If my grandmother had wheels, she would have been a bike'

Gino says his grandmother is a bike & Holly & Phil crack up - This Morning 18th May 2010 www.youtube.com









'Never twist your salami'

Best Bits: 'Never Twist Your Salami' Holly's Blunder Has Everyone Cracking Up | This Morning www.youtube.com





























'Welcome back to Dancing on Ice'

Holly forgets what show she is presenting and calls sprouts spuds & more - This Morning 31/1/11 www.youtube.com

















April Fools prank gone wrong

Holly Nearly Swears After April Fools Prank | This Morning www.youtube.com













Recovery from the NTAs

Phillip and Holly Struggle to Recover From Their NTA Win! | This Morning www.youtube.com









'Willy wanging'

Holly's 'Willy Wanging' Leaves Ben In Hysterics! | This Morning www.youtube.com









Eating cake with a serving spoon

Hungover Holly Willoughby Tucks Into A Cake With A Serving Spoon | This Morning www.youtube.com









The 'funny noise'

Holly Makes A Funny Noise And Leaves Phillip In Tears Of Laughter | This Morning www.youtube.com









The 'innocent drawings'

Children's 'Innocent' Drawings Crack Phillip and Holly Up | This Morning www.youtube.com













