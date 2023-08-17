James Whale has angered people by claiming migrants are "nothing more than criminals".

Speaking to Jeremy Kyle on TalkTV about the ongoing problem of asylum seekers dying in the English Channel, the commentator outlined controversial views about using the Navy and "weaponry" to deter people from coming to the country and claimed "most" migrants are "breaking the law".

He said: "Sadly people die all over the world... it sounds terrible but someone's got to say it," he said.

He added: "Quite frankly there are more people dying on the roads, I'd be worried about them.

"I am concerned that these people who are called migrants are nothing more than criminals. They are not migrants at all. They are paying enormous amounts of money to criminal gangs, to criminally come to this country and who knows what they're going to do?

"Most of them seem to be breaking the law, running rackets," he continued.

"If this was a land border we would have the military there stopping people breaking in. We have a moat around this country. We should be able to deal with this quite easily. We should have the Navy in the Channel, we should be pointing our weaponry at these people coming here illegally."

People on social media thought Whale's comments were shocking:

So far this year, official figures collated by the BBC show 16,790 people have arrived in the UK on small boats.

Stopping people making this journey is one of prime minister Rishi Sunak's top priorities.

Meanwhile, more than 60 people are feared dead after a boat carrying mostly Senegalese migrants capsized off the coast of Cape Verde in the Atlantic Ocean, believed to be headed to Spain.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.