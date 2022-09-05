Times in which BBC political shows have featured 'comedy moments' are resurfacing after Joe Lycett's controversial stunt on Laura Kuenssberg's politics show.

Posting on Twitter, people have shared times the broadcaster covered politics in a lighthearted way, including when a Dalek appeared on the Andrew Marr show alongside Boris Johnson in 2008, and when Andrew Neil did a 'Brexit dance', to challenge critics who say the comedian undermined the BBC's tone in his interview yesterday.

Lycett trolled viewers yesterday when he appeared on the show by sarcastically pretending to be right-wing.

When asked for his thoughts on what Truss had to say about solving the cost of living crisis, for instance, Lycett said: "You said earlier I’m not left or right. I know there's been criticism in the Mail on Sunday today about leftie liberal wokie comedians on the BBC. I’m actually very right wing and I love it. I thought she gave great clear answers. I know exactly what she's up to."

While some people found it funny, he was criticised by some commentators who thought it was inappropriate. Rob Burley, the excutive editor of Tonight with Andrew Marr on LBC Radio wrote: "Memo: don’t put comedians on Question Time or any other serious political show. It’s not the time for that nonsense anymore."





But it is not the first time the BBC has shown its lighter side.



Here are a few examples:

We find out who the next PM is today and everyone is going on about a comedian.

