Isn’t live TV wonderful sometimes?

Rugby League legend and charity campaigner Kevin Sinfield was caught urinating on BBC Breakfast on Saturday morning in an awkward gaffe.

Sinfield is running seven ultra marathons in seven days for charity, and the programme was following his progress with ‘Kev cam’ which stayed locked on him throughout.

However, as soon as presenter Charlie Stayt cut to the live coverage, Sinfield immediately stopped to urinate against a wall.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Stayt began by saying: “We have a camera on board a bike. It’s the first time we’ve done this. We send him off every morning, and we wave goodbye…”

Only, the camera cut away after Sinfield made an unexpected stop and caused his co-presenter to burst out laughing.

“That was brilliant timing, well done Charlie!” she said.

The beauty of live TV…

The awkward moment was caught on BBC Breakfast on Saturday BBC Breakfast

The former Leeds Rhinos player is running 300 miles from Edinburgh to Manchester to raise money for motor neurone disease (MND) charities.

His former Leeds Rhinos teammate Rob Burrow was diagnosed with MND in 2019, and Sinfield is hoping to add another £777,777 to the £5million he has already raised in Burrow’s name by completing the seven ultra marathons.

Sinfield met Burrows on Friday at Headingley Stadium and forced back tears as he spoke alongside him.

He said: “Wherever we’ve been it’s been incredible and it keeps getting better and better.

“It’s great to be almost home, at my rugby home. I think you all understand what we’re doing and why we’re doing it.

“I know you’re all stood side-to-side with us, just like we’ve tried to do for Rob, Lindsey and the family. Our team can’t thank you enough.

“The support and the awareness we’ve created, the money we’ve raised, we’ll find a cure for this disease. I don’t know when, but we all keep fighting together. We’ll get there.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.