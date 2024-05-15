Prime Video has ordered for a live series of the popular video game franchise Tomb Raider to be made which will be written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, best known for Fleabag, who will also serve as an executive producer.

Tomb Raider is no stranger to the big screen - Angelina Jolie starred as Lara Croft in two films in 2001 and 2003 and Swedish actor Alicia Vikander most recently player her in 2018.



Now Tomb Raider will make an appearance on the small screen too; there's also an animated series called Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft that's coming to Netflix.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge said: "If I could tell my teenage self that this was happening, I think she'd explode.

"Tomb Raider has been a huge part of my life and I feel incredibly privileged to be bringing it to television with such passionate collaborators.

"Lara means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can't wait to go on this adventure. Bats 'n all."

The live action Tomb Raider series comes as part of a deal between Crystal Dynamics, the developer for the Tomb Raider games, and Amazon MGM Studios; a new multiplatform Tomb Raider game is in development as part of that deal too.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, said: "Fans and newcomers can look forward to exhilarating adventures that honour the legacy of this iconic character."

Waller-Bridge will also act as an executive producer on the project John Phillips/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Scot Amos, Head of Studio at Crystal Dynamics, said: "Amazon Studios and Amazon Games are incredible collaborators with a massive reach across the globe enabling us to expand our Tomb Raider franchise with multiple new adventures and a shared passion for creating impactful, entertaining, emotional experiences for players and viewers throughout every facet of this universe.

"These timeless stories span all media platforms to meet audiences where they want to engage with Tomb Raider; it's a critical step towards our future with fans everywhere."

Crystal Dynamics took full control of the Tomb Raider IP following Embracer Group's £240million acquisition of several studios from developer Square Enix in 2022, which also included Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal.

Crystal Dynamics helped to make games such as Tomb Raider: Legend and the 2013 reboot of Tomb Raider and Eidos Montreal took control of the latest original entry in 2018, Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

