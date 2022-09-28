Presenting Saturday Night Live isn’t just a chance for a celebrity to shine outside of their customary spotlight – it’s almost like a rite of passage, or induction into Hollywood. You haven’t made it big unless you’ve graced the halls of 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

However, considering the show is filmed live, things don’t always go as planned. There are times when a guest will break character, (we’re looking at you Jimmy Fallon) forget their lines or simply act out. At some celebrities just aren’t naturals at comedy. Then again, that only makes for a more entertaining show – and there’s nothing we love more than watching a very awkward presenting gig unfold before our eyes.

So, with the hotly anticipated appearance of Kim Kardashian this weekend, we’ve broken down the worst hosts of all time. Here are our choices for the most disastrous hosts in SNL history. Read ‘em and cringe.

1. Paris Hilton

According to Tina Fey, Paris Hilton was “a piece of shit,” while hosting SNL in 2005.

Apart from being terrible in the skits, the Hilton heiress also annoyed the cast members.

According to Fey, the entire cast was frustrated with Hilton’s attitude and inability to apply herself to the opportunity.

2. Adrien Brody

While Brody may have been a success on the big screen, not much can be said for his foray into television.

Fresh off his 2003 Oscar win for his role in The Pianist, Brody was invited to host the show, but was quickly banned after wearing faux dreadlocks and donning a Jamaican accent during his opening monologue.

3. Steven Seagal

Not everyone is cut out to be a comedian. Case in point: Steven Seagal.

The martial artist turned action-movie star was asked to host the show in 1991, but simply couldn’t get into character. Former SNL cast member Tim Meadows said Seagal “just wasn’t funny” and was “very critical of the cast and the writing staff.”

4. Donald Trump

While many would argue Donald Trump’s presidency was a joke, the 45th President of the United States was as far from a comedian as one could get. Although he told some relatively funny jokes, comedy definitely isn’t his forte.

5. Rudy Giuliani

In an effort to lift the city’s spirits after 9/11, former Mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani was asked to host the show in 2001.

While he might arguably be one of the most well-known mayors in New York City history, Giuliani is definitely not a comedian. A+ for effort though.

6. Justin Bieber

Unless you’re a devout fan of Bieber’s, it’s fair to assume you also find him irritating. When Bieber was asked to host the show in 2013, not only was he not funny, he also annoyed cast members. In a 2013 interview, former cast member Bill Hader added that Bieber had an entourage of “like, 20 guys,” which was an inconvenience to the cast and crew.

“He had a guy holding a slice of pizza, a guy holding a Diet Coke,” Hader told Howard Stern. “You’re going around the stage and you’re trying to fight through all of these people to get dressed.”

7. Daniel Craig (2012)

While Craig might be famous for playing James Bond on screen, hosting SNL in 2012 did nothing for his image.

Most of his skits were completely cringe-worthy and unfunny. However, Craig redeemed himself in 2019, when he was asked to host for the second time.

Second time’s a charm.

SNL 48 will return to NBC on October 1st with host Miles Teller and musical guest Kendrick Lamar.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



