Since the explosive ending to Stranger Things season four, everyone is wondering how the Duffer Brothers will continue the saga of Hawkins in season five, but apparently they already know a lot.

So far Matt and Ross Duffer have revealed a few tidibits about season five that give us an idea about the direction the show will take.

It seems season five has been in the works for quite some time and the creators of the show know how they want everything to end, and it sounds like much of Stranger Things five will be reminiscent of Stranger Things season one

Here's everything we know so far.

Be warned- spoilers about Stranger Things are ahead.

Season five will be the last season

While many fans theorized that season four of Stranger Things would be the last. Back in February, Netflix announced season five would be the final season to the beloved show.

In an open letter to fans, the Duffers wrote, “Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four but — as you’ll see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale.”

Will is going to be a major part of season five

When the show first began, Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) served as one of the main characters since he discovered the Upside Down. Much of the plot surrounded his life in the dark alternate universe and his friends' desire to help rescue him.

(Let's not forget Joyce talking with the lights)

But since then, the plot has turned in different directions, focusing on Eleven's backstory, other monster's part of the Upside Down, and introducing new characters like Max Mayfield.

However, the Duffer brothers confirmed season five will return with a focus on Will.

Throughout season four we see Will becoming more quiet and reserved, while harboring a secret that he clearly desperate to tell his friends. Even in his long winded and emotional speech to Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) it's clear something's going on inside of Will.

"Will's going to be a big part and focus, is really all I can say of Season 5, in his journey. We're starting to see his coming of age, really," Matt Duffer told Collider.

"[It's] setting up us coming full circle back to Season 1. I think you'll see that with a couple of the character arcs, not just with Will. But also with Steve and Nancy, and her relationship with Jonathan where things are not fully resolved. The characters have maybe made steps, like in the case of Will, but that journey isn't over yet. All of that is going to play a huge role as we try to wrap this thing up next season." Ross Duffer added.





The finale will be two hours long but the season will be shorter than 4

The Duffer brothers confirmed that the last episode of the show will be a grand two-hour long finale.

However, overall, season five will be slightly shorter than season four.

In an interview with Collider, Matt Duffer confirmed they were aiming for a slightly shorter running time.

"I think we're aiming for eight [episodes] again," Duffer said. "We don't want it to be 13 hours. We're aiming for more like 10 hours or something. I think it's going to be longer than Season 1 because we just have so much to wrap up, but I don't think it's going to be as long as Season 4."

Unlike season four where the characters are learning information as they go, season five will be action-packed from the get-go because the group understands what the goal is immediately.





Hawkins will be the main setting

Due to the characters being in separate places, season four kept viewers on their toes with Russia, Hawkins, and California serving as settings.

But the Duffer brothers confirmed on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast that season five will take place in Hawkins and only Hawkins.





Time is going to be a major part of the plot

The Duffer brothers confirmed that season five will likely include a time jump due to the nature of their character's age.

It's hard to recognize the small baby-faced kids from season one in the latest season of Stranger Things, which is why the writers are trying to find a way to include a time jump.

“I’m sure we will do a time jump,” Ross told TV Line. “Ideally, we’d have shot [Seasons 4 and 5] back to back, but there was just no feasible way to do that.

A spinoff?

Like all good things, Stranger Things must come to an end. But there is a possibility of a spinoff featuring one or more characters.

In the open letter the Duffer brothers wrote in February they hinted that "there are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends".

Sounds like there could be more storylines to follow. Whatever it is, we're excited.

