The best Succession season 4 memes

Succession is well and truly back, with all the usual biting one-liners, growling expletives from Logan, and glorious chemistry between newly-self-styled “disgusting brothers” Tom and Greg.
The second instalment of the wildly-anticipated fourth and final season aired on Sunday night for US viewers, but most of us in the UK only managed to catch up post-work on Monday.
Along with the usual business chat (that, let's face it, few of us actually get), we were treated to the birth of Kerry's new presenting career, a valiant attempt at diplomacy from Greg, some heartstring-pulling from Conor and the prospect of a Roman mutiny from the Kendall-Shiv ship.
As we continue to roll with the emotional punches, here's a look at all the best memes and moments from the season so far.
Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Warning: Major Succession spoliers ahead
Episode Three
\u201cOh boy a new episode of Succession!! It's all about Connor's wedding this will be fun\n60 minutes later:\u201d— Aaron Murray (@Aaron Murray) 1681141463
\u201cthey served looney cake at connor\u2019s wedding \u201d— the final scorpio \ud83d\udc8c (succession spoilers) (@the final scorpio \ud83d\udc8c (succession spoilers)) 1681141806
\u201cMe the first 15 minutes of Connor\u2019s Wedding vs. Me after Connor\u2019s Wedding #Succession\u201d— Rob Steele (@Rob Steele) 1681135119
\u201ci thought we were gonna watch a silly little episode about connor\u2019s wedding why is this already emotionally traumatizing #Succession\u201d— t \ud83d\udc95 (succession spoilers) (@t \ud83d\udc95 (succession spoilers)) 1681090041
\u201cOh cool, it's Connor's wedding episode! An hour of awkwardness and cringe but basically light-hearted comedy\u201d— somegreybloke (@somegreybloke) 1681125984
\u201c3. Purple Wedding\n2. Red Wedding\n1. Connor\u2019s Wedding\u201d— Patrick Hosken (@Patrick Hosken) 1681094879
\u201cwalking around work like nobody knows logan roy is dead and kendall couldn\u2019t forgive him\u201d— ethel KENiac (@ethel KENiac) 1681149863
Episode Two
\u201cI\u2019m gonna be honest- idk what anyone on Succession does or has ever done, is talking about or has ever talked about\u201d— alison roman (@alison roman) 1680505495
\u201cMe at work tomorrow, surviving on only 3 hours of sleep. #SuccessionHBO #Succession\u201d— loose juice (@loose juice) 1680490243
\u201cgreg conducting the focus group for kerry\u2019s audition tape #Succession\u201d— kathleen (@kathleen) 1680486560
\u201cMe when Shiv Roy said to Tom. "You want to be my dad's little bitch boy? Why don't you deliver him a message, bitch boy? Tell him to fuck off and stay out of my life" #Succession #SuccessionHBO\u201d— Christian Cortave (@Christian Cortave) 1680487729
\u201c\u201cCome on, Dad. What are you sorry for?\u201d\n\ngoing down as one of my favorite succession scenes of all time\u201d— rachel | succession s4 spoilers (@rachel | succession s4 spoilers) 1680487829
\u201cme watching roman fold after the BARE MINIMUM affection from logan even though i knew it was inevitable #succession \u201d— shauna (@shauna) 1680488112
\u201cshiv and kendall teaming up to make the worst business decisions you\u2019ve ever seen #succession\u201d— Cris \u2728| yj & succession era (@Cris \u2728| yj & succession era) 1680487149
\u201cI always thought Connor Roy was just very interested in politics from a very young age but the fact he delivered some of the most devastating lines of this damn show is just so\u2026 \n#Succession #SuccessionHBO \nhttps://t.co/V9K7CyjAFs\u201d— MRD (@MRD) 1680488130
\u201cI need to know everything about Willa's soul-searching journey from the aquarium supply store to the dry cleaners and then all the way back to Con. #Succession\u201d— Sage Young (@Sage Young) 1680487638
\u201croman saying \u2018everyone hit me i was fucking annoying\u2019 and con saying he doesn\u2019t need love because he\u2019s never had it in the same episode. THE WRITERS WANT ME DEAD #succession \u201d— shauna (@shauna) 1680488862
\u201cwatching succession is proof that you literally don't need to know what's going on to have a great time. is this how dogs feel\u201d— meredith (@meredith) 1680531274
\u201cHugo and Gerri watching that Kerry audition tape \n#Succession #SuccessionHBO\n\u201d— MRD (@MRD) 1680489368
Episode One
\u201cimagine you\u2019re watching the Succession premiere and you realize you have this bag in your closet\u201d— Dylan Hafer (@Dylan Hafer) 1679888070
\u201cat the #succession premiere jesse armstrong said they interviewed a new york wealthy woman and said something like "what is the most offensive bag a woman could bring to something like this. would be the tackiest thing that someone who was trying to fit in would bring?"\u201d— Bolu Babalola \ud83c\udf6f&\ud83c\udf36 (@Bolu Babalola \ud83c\udf6f&\ud83c\udf36) 1679928263
\u201cThe Disgusting Brothers. Coming to HBO Summer 2024. #Succession\u201d— chris (@chris) 1679882424
\u201cThe Roast of Logan Roy\n\nOne of the funniest scenes in TV history\n#Succession #HBO #Succession4\u201d— Atom (@Atom) 1679886926
\u201cThe Roast of Logan Roy\n\nOne of the funniest scenes in TV history\n#Succession #HBO #Succession4\u201d— Atom (@Atom) 1679886926
\u201cWe all know that Greg beat Logan with this. \ud83d\ude2d\n\n#Succession #SuccessionHBO\u201d— Kevin Tarazi. | Succession era (@Kevin Tarazi. | Succession era) 1679884380
\u201cnot logan depressed cause his children aren\u2019t around for him to manipulate #succession\u201d— succession lockdown (@succession lockdown) 1679883820
\u201cnaomi pierce in the s4 premiere\u201d— the final scorpio \ud83d\udc8c (succession spoilers) (@the final scorpio \ud83d\udc8c (succession spoilers)) 1679880921
\u201cLogan is so real for this.\n\n#Succession #SuccessionHBO\u201d— Kevin Tarazi. | Succession era (@Kevin Tarazi. | Succession era) 1679883199
\u201cThat house from Succession was last bought for $86M by a 26-year-old Thiel Fellow\u201d— Justin Potts (@Justin Potts) 1679959848
\u201cThis scene is pure art. Sarah Snook & Matthew Macfadyen\u2019s performances are so beautifully devastating. I'll never get this frame out of my head. #Succession\u201d— Avery Thompson (@Avery Thompson) 1679882453
\u201cWilla said \u201cyeah it\u2019s a lot, but you\u2019d still be rich right?\u2026 right???\u201d #Succession\u201d— Meech (@Meech) 1679879943
\u201cfeeling very normal about the new succession episode !\u201d— shiv roy\u2019s sugar baby \ud83c\udf6d | s4 spoilers (@shiv roy\u2019s sugar baby \ud83c\udf6d | s4 spoilers) 1679882986
\u201cLogan watching Greg\u2019s sex tape on #succession\u201d— BLACK LIVES MATTER (@BLACK LIVES MATTER) 1679881275
\u201clogan when greg asked where his kids are #Succession\u201d— se\u00f1orita awesome (@se\u00f1orita awesome) 1679882010
\u201cKarl and Frank trying to tell Logan a joke #Succession #SuccessionHBO\u201d— Kenny (@Kenny) 1679881623
\u201cWhat Logan Roy actually meant by "you're my best pal."\n#SuccessionHBO #Succession\u201d— loose juice (@loose juice) 1679923860
We all think we know those opening credits, but how many of us knew the slideshow of images was subtly changed for each season?
\u201call versions of the iconic Succession opening credits!\u201d— succession gifs (@succession gifs) 1679882911
And if you need a handy summary of the whole thing:
\u201cBest lines from Season 4 Premiere\nSuccession Supercut / #DisgustingBrothers #Succession #HBO #SuccesionFinalSeason\u201d— Atom (@Atom) 1679885428
And here's how we all feel
\u201cIt's called Succession, T. Every week ya gotta tune in and root for your favorite rich kid to take control of Fox News away from their dad. They never pull it off but I keep watching all the fuckin\u2019 same.\u201d— socialist sopranos memes (@socialist sopranos memes) 1679873603
\u201cMe pretending I understand the business conversations of the show #SuccessionHBO #Succession\u201d— Kenny (@Kenny) 1679881820
\u201cme waiting for succession sunday knowing that there are 8 episodes left:\u201d— z | succ spoilers\u203c\ufe0f (@z | succ spoilers\u203c\ufe0f) 1680490202
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.