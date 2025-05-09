William Shatner criticised Donald Trump's "insulting" persistence as the US president continues to bring up the idea of Canada possibly becoming the 51st state.

The Star Trek legend isn't the only Canadian to slam this idea, as the country's newly elected prime minister, Mark Carney, also insisted that Canada is "not for sale", as Trump remarked to "never say never".

In an interview with Fox News’ Jesse Watters on Tuesday (May 6), Shatner made his feelings abundantly clear about Trump's continued 51st state talk.

“At a certain point, persistence becomes insulting,” Shatner said when asked about Trump's persistence on the matter.

The 94-year-old suggested that Carney should put forward a "counter offer" himself.

“Do a real estate deal,” Shatner said. “Make a counter offer! Let’s offer — Canada offer — to the United States to be the eleventh province! Think of the joy! … It’s the best thing!

"Here you have a friendly group of people saying come on over. It’s cleaner, there’s plenty of power, there’s some lovely people who want to work with you. Be our 11th province!”

“He should have said that,” host Watters replied. “And that would have brought the house down.”

Shatner then noted how Canada has been around for more than 150 years and how everyone is "so serious about what is an un-serious offer".

“Tens of thousands of Canadian soldiers have died in the fight for freedom and making the world playable for all of us," he added. "You can’t denigrate that. You can’t deny that."

Later on, Shatner took to X, formerly Twitter, where he posted more on the topic.

“If you are angry about my posts on the US becoming a Canadian province: imagine how Canadians felt when an actual leader of a friendly neighboring country floated that idea across the border," the actor wrote.

In his follow-up social posts, Shatner said Americans have “so much” to gain from agreeing to become part of Canada and even provided some examples such as better poutine access, free health care and ketchup-flavoured crisps.

