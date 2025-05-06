ASAP Rocky fans think his Met Gala outfit was a nod to his gun trial

The 2025 Met Gala was nothing short of sensational. An homage to dandyism and a celebration of Black style (the theme was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style), the stars stepped out onto the blue, daffodil carpet at New York's Met Museum in their suits, pinstripes, and hats aplenty.

What's more, there were also no shortage of major moments including Rihanna confirming that she's pregnant with her third child, a Colman Domingo outfit for the books, and a White Lotus reunion that has us scrambling to rewatch the HBO series.

But there were also some more subtle details among the mix, and fans think the outfit of A$AP Rocky was a nod to the turbulent year he's had.

The rapper, who is a regular at the event, turned up wearing a custom design from his own creative agency, AWGE, alongside an accessory that fans believe was a nod to his recent court appearances.

In his pocket, the 36-year-old carried a customized umbrella covered in 90 carats-worth of diamonds with a handle shaped like a revolver - but was it just a quirky outfit addition, or a big "screw you" to those who turned against him during that time?

In February, he was found not guilty of felony assault following a high-profile trial in Los Angeles.





"A revolver umbrella is next level dedication", one person wrote on social media.





"The umbrella did it for me that's so creative", another chimed in.

While A$AP Rocky hasn't confirmed whether the revolver-inspired umbrella was intentional, this will undoubtably be a Met Gala for the books.

