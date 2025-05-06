Kai Cenat explains simple reason why he turned down Met Gala invite

Streamer Kai Cenat has opened up about why he declined an invitation to attend the 2025 Met Gala .

Last night (5 May), celebrities turned up in their finery to attend the annual Met Gala event at New York City ’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, where this year’s theme was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”.

In a recent stream, Cenat said that he turned down an invitation to attend the event this year and laid out his reasons why.

“I had an opportunity to go to the Met Gala, chat,” he told his viewers. “But, I didn't go because I’m not gonna lie, the brand that wanted to host me, I didn’t really like. Because the brand that wanted to host me, I didn't really, like, want to do that brand.”

A lot of celebrities who attend the gala pay $75,000 for a ticket, but are hosted by brands who pay for tables at the event in exchange for the person wearing their clothing looks.

Cenat, however, did accept Pharrell Williams’ invitation for Cenat to live stream his Met Gala after party.

In clips shared on social media, Cenat met and chatted with actors such as Daniel Kaluuya and Halle Bailey, as well as other celebrties like reality star Kim Kardashian and the rapper Future.

