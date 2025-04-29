‘Worst president ever’: Donald Trump’s first 100 days slammed online

Donald Trump has now been in office for 100 days, and it’s fair to say people have plenty of thoughts about how it’s gone.

Trump was inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States on 20 January, beginning his second tenure in that role. It has been an eventful 100 days to say the least, with Trump doing everything from renaming bodies of water to crashing the economy with tariff threats.

According to an opinion poll by ABC News, the Washington Post and Ipsos, just 39 per cent of respondents approved of how Trump is handling his role as president. Meanwhile, a whopping 55 per cent disapprove.

Chuck Schumer, the minority leader of the US Senate, said in a letter to Senate colleagues: “Donald Trump’s first 100 days as president have been 100 days from hell for the American people.

“His first 100 days have been the worst for any president in modern history, and unsurprisingly, he has the lowest 100-day job approval any president has seen in 80 years.”

Elsewhere on social media, it seems others are in agreement.

“100 days and not one meaningful piece of legislation. Imagine fumbling the presidency twice and still thinking you’re a genius. Trump’s whole brand is public humiliation now,” one person argued.

Someone else wrote: “A lot of theories going around about why Donald Trump’s numbers are so low after his first 100 days.

“I have a theory I want to put out there. He’s really bad at this.”

One X/Twitter user said: “The past 100 days have felt like 100 years.”

Another commented: “Totally embarrassing! WORST PRESIDENT EVER!”

A doctor wrote: “In just 100 days, Trump has scaled back a staggering $2.3 billion in NIH grants - halting research on cancer, infectious diseases, and more. America's scientific leadership is undoubtedly being undermined in real time.”





Someone pointed out: “At the 100 day mark the only president to ever have a lower approval rating than Trump's first term is Trump's second term.”

Congressman Greg Casar said: “You can sum up Trump’s first 100 days with four words: Trump lied. Musk stole.”

Reacting to the news that Mark Carney was elected as Prime Minister of Canada on a largely anti-Trump platform, many joked that this was the “best” thing Trump had done in 100 days.

“The best that Trump did in 100 days: Mark Carney.”

Journalist Robert Peston posted: “One of Donald Trump’s most significant achievements in his first 100 days is to secure the election as prime minister of Canada of arguably his most trenchant critic, Mark Carney.”

“It's pretty hard to get Canadians to hate you (in non-hockey contexts). But Trump has managed to do it in his first 100 days,” said another.

