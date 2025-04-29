MrBeast wants 'volunteers' to test out the viral 100 men vs 1 gorilla debate

YouTuber MrBeast wants human volunteers to test out the viral 100 men vs one gorilla debate in real life.

Social media has been abuzz recently with a slightly bizarre viral debate about who would win in a fight – 100 humans or a single silverback gorilla ?

On TikTok, users have been debating the topic fiercely, with one arguing that “everyone’s got to be dedicated, everybody’s got to be ready to die for the cause,” in order for humans to overpower the gorilla.

Others, however, disagreed that humans would be able to touch a silverback, pointing to the fact they have a stronger bite force than a lion.

MrBeast – whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson – has since chimed in on his own social media, posting a mockup of one of his YouTube video thumbnails showing a large group of men opposing a massive silverback gorilla.

He wrote: “Need 100 men to test this, any volunteers?”

One person replied: “I’m actually interested, Mr. Beast. Just cover my plane ticket and hotel.”

Another said: “Sign me up I'm boutta lock in.”

Someone else wrote: “Put me on the front lines. I can take him.”

