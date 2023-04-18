The best Succession season 4 memes

Just three episodes into Succession’s final season and we were dealt the biggest sucker-punch imaginable.

So the question instantly became, where do we go from here?

Episode four began the answer to that question as the family gathered in Logan’s (or make that Connor’s…) apartment to thrash out their plans for the future of Waystar Royco.

It marked the return of ice queen Marcia, who proved why she was always an equal match for her estranged husband, and saw Kendall finally get a bit of the validation he’d always craved.

From Shiv’s big secret to that piece of paper, we’ve rounded up all the best memes and reactions to the latest twist in the final chapter of TV’s favourite family saga, and from the season so far.

Warning: Major Succession spoliers ahead

Episode Four

Episode Three













































Episode Two

Episode One



We all think we know those opening credits, but how many of us knew the slideshow of images was subtly changed for each season?

And if you need a handy summary of the whole thing:

And here's how we all feel

