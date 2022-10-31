The Witcher fans were dismayed over the weekend to learn that Henry Cavill is leaving the hit Netflix series after its third season.

It was announced that he’s being replaced by Liam Hemsworth in the role of Geralt of Rivia, and the news took many by surprise.

In a statement issued by Netflix, Cavill said: “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season four.

“In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find,” he added.

In the days since, fans have been putting together their theories as to why Cavill could be leaving the series.

While it could be to do with scheduling issues as he’s set to return to the role of Superman, or the fact that the third season of The Witcher has experienced a tumultuous filming process, with multiple delays due to Covid outbreaks, fans have given their thoughts.

Cavill has previously made it clear he’s a big fan of the original source material and praised the book series by Andrzej Sapkowski.

He said last year on The Witcher: Unlocked: “I’m a huge fan of the books and staying loyal to them, and it’s about making sure that story happens without too much in the way of diversions or side things going on to muddy the waters.

Putting forward one theory, a Twitter user suggested that the idea of following the source material could have been part of the reason Cavill decided to leave the show.

“Well, it’s not all Superman but more because Henry Cavill wanted to stay true to the source material and the showrunners don’t. This is the most accurate reason of why…” they wrote.

Others also suggested that creative differences could have been behind the decision.

Hemsworth also reacted to the news in a statement, saying he was “over the moon” at the chance to play Geralt.

“Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure,” said Hemsworth.

“Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

Indy100 has reached out to Cavill's representatives for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.