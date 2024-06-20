The Wookieepedia Ki-Adi-Mundi controversy explained

There's a lot of controversy in the Star Wars community at the moment after Ki-Adi-Mundi appeared in The Acolyte with the Wookieepedia page being updated to reflect this timeline - and editors say they've received death threats because of it.

To understand all of that, let's start at the beginning. Ki-Adi-Mundi is a Cerean Jedi and member of the Jedi High Council who appears in the prequel trilogy: The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith.

According to Legend, Ki-Adi-Mundi is 60-years-old in The Phantom Menace and events in The Acolyte take places 100 years before then.

He makes a cameo in the fourth episode of the Disney+ series but it's led to outcry from the Star Wars community as it seems the timeline does not match for him to appear in The Acolyte.

Fans also questioned why he declares the Sith have been extinct for a millennium when in The Phantom Menace he was part of the task force going after Mae's presumed Sith Master.

Some have argued Ki-Adi-Mundi's age has never been officially confirmed and others aren't too fussed about what appears to be an inconsistent timeline.

The editors of the Wookieepedia page, dedicated to all things Star Wars, took it upon themselves to update Ki-Adi-Mundi's age so it does reflect the updated timeline and his age does fit with events in The Acoylte.

But this received a huge backlash with some even sending the editors death threats.

#WeStandWithWookipedia was previously trending on X / Twitter as fans rallied around the Star Wars wiki.

Four episodes of The Acoylte have been released on Disney+ with four to go at the time of writing - a new one is released every week.

