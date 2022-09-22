Imagine if your private messages had become the most talked about thing on the internet overnight, and not only that but they were sexual in nature and incredibly cringeworthy.

Awful, right? Unfortunately for Adam Levine, that’s exactly the position he finds himself in.

If you missed it earlier this week, Levine has denied allegations he cheated on wife Behati Prinsloo with model Sumner Stroh.

The Maroon 5 singer made headlines this week after Instagram model Stroh, 23, claimed the singer had asked to name his new baby after her following a year-long affair – something he denies.

On Tuesday, the Maroon 5 frontman denied the cheating allegations, writing in a statement that he “did not have an affair” but “crossed the line”.

“I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life,” he said.

Since Stroh posted the video, social media users have been taking screenshots of Levine’s messages which read: “It is truly unreal how f*cking hot you are; Like it blows my mind”.

It’s become the most meme-able thing on the internet and has taken on a life of its own referencing everything from scorching hot food to overheating laptops.

































































Levine also said that “in certain instances, it became inappropriate” and that he has “addressed that” and “taken proactive steps to remedy this with [his] family”.



“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world,” he continued. “To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility.”