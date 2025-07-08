White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was grilled by reporters yesterday (July 7) after the US Justice Department concluded their was no "client list" of sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

Donald Trump made promises while campaigning last year, to release information found on the disgraced financier, which has now caused uproar from supporters who believe this announcement to be a cover up.

Earlier this year Pam Bondi was asked about a potential client list of Epstein's to which she replied, "It's sitting on my desk right now to review."

According to the Department of Justice (DoJ) and FBI memo, investigators found no "incriminating list" of clients and "no credible evidence" that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals.

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings