Adam Levine cannot catch a break online.

Since the leader singer of Maroon 5 was accused of cheating on his wife last week, the internet has become obsessed with turning his allegedly leaked messages into memes and jokes.

Levine was initially accused of cheating on his wife with Instagram model Summer Stroh who posted screenshots of their alleged DMs.

Following Stroh's accusations, other women have come forward claiming Levine messaged them similar things too.

So of course, with more alleged messages circulating, someone had to turn them into Maroon 5 lyrics.

TikToker songsbyalex took Levine's alleged DMs with the various women and set them to the tune of his band's song, Girls Like You.

"That body of yours is absurd yeah, oh oh



I'd do anything for it, I'm now obsessed with you

I may need to see that booty, f*** my god," the TikToker sang.

With over 6 million views, songsbyalex's video seemed to strike a chord with people who found the parody very funny.

@songsbyalex I'm gonna get sued for this #adamlevinecheating

"You can’t tell me this isn’t a real maroon 5 song though," a commenter wrote.

"This is what the INTERNET is for!!!" Another person said.

"Song of the year," PF Changs commented.

Levine has denied having an affair with Stroh but took full responsibility that he "used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than [Prinsloo] in ANY kind of flirtatious manner."



"I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life," Levine wrote in an Instagram Story last week.

