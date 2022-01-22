An Adele fan has proven she has the worst luck when it comes to watching the 15-time Grammy Award winner perform live after she revealed she has attempted to go and see the 'Easy On Me' singer live three times - and failed miserably on each occasion.

Yesterday (January, 21) at the eleventh hour, Adele was forced to postpone the start date of her Las Vegas residency as it "wasn't ready" due to coronavirus and delivery delays.

So in response to this news, Eleni Sabracos (@elenisabracos) decided to talk people through her doomed attempts.

Her quest began back in 2016 when Sabracos purchased tickets to see Adele live in Madison Square Garden, though it wasn't to be for reasons which soon became apparent.

“I bought tickets to see Adele at Madison Square Garden, but they were fake tickets," Sabracos said.

“But nobody felt bad for me because I bought them off Craigslist so that was my own doing.”

Still determined to watch the 33-year-old perform live in the flesh, Sabracos flew across the pond to London and booked tickets for her July 1, concert at Wembley Stadium in 2017.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

However, we all know how this panned out after Adele was forced to cancel her final two shows of her world tour at Wembley Stadium after she damaged her vocal cords.

"She cancelled her show,” Sabracos added. “Mind you, I risked my life flying to London on this cardboard airplane called WOW Airlines that is now discontinued. The only thing ‘wow’ about it was it was surprising that the airplane could fly.”



The TikToker also revealed in a hilarious twist of fate that after the show was cancelled the name of the Uber driver she booked was called "Adeel."

IM NOT MAD AT #ADELE I JUST WANT TO GIVE HER THESE SHIRTS AND DRINK WHISPERING ANGEL TOGETHER #storytime #ellenshow

@elenisabracos IM NOT MAD AT #ADELE I JUST WANT TO GIVE HER THESE SHIRTS AND DRINK WHISPERING ANGEL TOGETHER #storytime #ellenshow

IM NOT MAD AT #ADELE I JUST WANT TO GIVE HER THESE SHIRTS AND DRINK WHISPERING ANGEL TOGETHER #storytime #ellenshow

Fast forward five years and Adele has made her big comeback with her new album 30 and announced her Las Vegas residency which Sabracos's brother surprised her with tickets to one of those Vegas shows.

They say the third time's a charm, but not in Sabracos case who was already in Las Vegas when Adele tearfully announced the postponement of her shows.

“I am in Vegas right now, and Adele cancelled her show again,” she concluded, before panning her camera around to show off the views of' Sin City' from her balcony before screaming "Why."

Honestly, we don't blame her.

Since sharing her string of concert calamities, Sabracos's TikTok has received 8m views, 1.7m likes, along with thousands of comments from people who couldn't help but joke about Sabraco's unfortunate turn of events.

Popstar Finneas wrote: “'I’m in Vegas right now' had me DYING," and even invited her to one of his shows: "If you ever want tickets to a show, lemme know! Hopefully we won’t cancel [laughing face emoji].”

"No because at this point you should just take Adele to court for emotional damage," another person said.

Many couldn't help but make a few apt Adele lyrical puns about the TikToker's current situation.

One person wrote: "She said hell no from the other side," while another replied: "Adele really said, ‘Hello, it’s not me.



Someone else said: "Adele did not go easy on you."



Meanwhile, others joked that Adele had a particular issue with Sabraco.

"She waits for you to buy tickets then cancels the show," one person said, and another added: "Why is Adele avoiding you omg."

Someone else replied: "I feel like maybe Adele is just not that into you bestie."

"Remind us not to buy tickets to see Adele if you’re going to go," a fourth person wrote.

Elsewhere someone offered a solution: "At this point, we should all Venmo her a dollar so she can hire Adele to sing to her at her own house."



In a follow-up TikTok, Sabraco was at Caesar's Place to visit Adele's merchandise store where fans began to recognise her after going viral.

"I'm being recognised, 'Are you the girl from TikTok?' hello, yes it is me," she said.

THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING LADIES AND GENTS





@elenisabracos THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING LADIES AND GENTS





THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING LADIES AND GENTS

Despite the series of unfortunate events, some good luck soon came around for Sabraco she got the opportunity to chat with Adele herself over on a Facetime call as the TikToker can be heard telling the singer: "I love you, I'm sorry. I love you!"

To which the camera then pans around to reveal the "Hello" singer on the phone who asked Sabraco: "Why are you saying sorry?"

"Because I feel for you, you're doing everything you can," Sabraco said while Adele can be heard saying "no" in the background.

Sabraco then offers to go get a glass of wine and "get drunk" with the star and in another shot the TikToker is tearful as Adele tells her: "Meet me on stage and I'll come and see you in real life and we'll get a photo together."

"I just Facetimed Adele," Sabraco shouted happily after her encounter with the singer.

Let's hope the fourth time works out for Sabraco and doesn't leave her "Rolling in the Deep."