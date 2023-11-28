AI has now animated the famous 'distracted boyfriend' meme to show what happens next

Ever wondered what your favourite meme would look like as a movie? Well, with the help of AI, you don’t have to wonder any longer.

'Movie' might be overselling it slightly, but artificial intelligence has turned one of the most-used memes on the internet into a video clip for the first time.

The newly augmented version shows the new depth to the instantly recognisable image, which has been ubiquitous online over recent years.

The distracted boyfriend meme has been a mainstay of internet culture since it first appeared back in 2017.

It shows a man ogling another woman while walking with his partner – and now the short clip created using AI has given us an idea of what might have happened next.

The clip was first shared by Twitter/X user @fofrAI, who created the clip using Stability AI's Stable Video tool.

In the new, extended version of the meme, shared by the good people at Know Your Meme, it looks like the man has turned to walk towards the passing woman – abandoning his poor partner.

One of the great scandals of the internet age, we’re sure you’ll agree.

However, a AI-created clip sees him turn away towards his partner - just as the woman in red turns to face him.





Right now, we don't know what to believe – and the clip provoked plenty of reaction.

"I find it awe inspiring how many unnecessary, undesirable things AI can do," one unimpress social media user wrote.

“Ai is scary,” another said, while another noted: “Yeah except that the girl on the left’s face warps like something out of a horror film.”

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel