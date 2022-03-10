A woman has gone viral on TikTok for reading aloud an Airbnb host’s blunt responses to reviews left about their property.

In a clip that’s been viewed over 132,500 times, TikToker Kylie read the responses of an Airbnb host identified by the name “Terry” and using the profile picture of a blonde bitmoji.

According to the New York Post, the host is from near Tampa in Florida and has had her sassy responses to fair and considered reviews about her property.

Kylie began the clip, saying: “Hi, her name is Terry and she’s a Terry-ble Airbnb host.”

Next, she began reading a review of Terry’s property posted by a customer named Jorge, who described the place as “okay” but said the cottage “needs remodelling. ASAP”.

Otherwise, Jorge’s feedback was broadly postive, describing the beds as comfortable and saying Terry’s communication with them was good.

It would appear Jorge wasn’t the only customer to agree that the place could use a bit of modernising.

Another guest named Becky wrote: “The whole cottage could use a bit of ‘sprucing up’. That said we couldn’t beat the cost and we were happy with our stay.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Kylie read Terry’s shocking response to Becky, saying: “This guest wouldn’t know anything about sprucing any home up!

“They left my sweet vintage clean cottage so dirty it was ridiculous! Very destructive and disrespectful of the home.”

Highlighting the bizarre nature of her responses, Kylie continued reading Terry’s replies to customer reviews, saying: “When I tell you Terry is unhinged.”

People in the comments were absolutely loving the drama of the responses and claimed the host is “in denial”.

One person wrote: “Terry giving reviews back oh my gosh.”

Another said: “the fact that everyone says the same thing too, she’s in denial.”

Someone else commented: “Terry chooses violence every single time.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.