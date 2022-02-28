A woman who has joked about working out in Aldi has received millions of views since uploading her clips.

TikToker Becky (shirls.fitness) has made thousands smile with her cheeky supermarket workouts.

A week ago she uploaded a clip where she lifts weights in the centre aisle, and the on-screen text reads: “Day 1 of my free gym membership at Aldi”.

She also shared the clip to Instagram along with the caption: “No time to go to the gym? No problem, just get a workout in during the food shop.”

“Howling,” one commenter wrote.

Another said: “This is BRILLIANT”.

Her second clip went viral, receiving 3.5 million views, 490,000 likes, and 9,000 comments.

@shirls.fitness We go again #gymmembership #gymlol #gymmum #fitnessfun

Her “day two” Aldi workout showed her using a kettlebell in the middle of the aisle.

“I’M SCREAMING please continue,” one viewer wrote.

“I work here and saw this live on the cameras,” another wrote.

Sports brand Ellesse also left a comment reading: “Need some free gym gear to go with?” Beck responded, and a deal was struck.

In a video responding to questions over whether or not she actually works out at Aldi, she said: “Why not”.

@shirls.fitness Special buys are coming to an end 😬 #gymlol #gymmum #aldihaul #aldispecialbuys #freeworkout





We can’t wait to see what Aldi’s witty social media team has to say…



