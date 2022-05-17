The Johnny Depp v Amber Heard defamation trial has reached its fifth and final week.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 58, is suing his ex-wife, 36, for £50 million (£40 million) for implying he had abused her in a 2018 Washington Post article. Despite not explicitly naming Depp, his legal team argued the op-ed contained a “clear implication that Mr Depp is a domestic abuser”, which they say is “categorically and demonstrably false."

On Monday (16 May), Heard was back on the stand after a week-long hiatus. The Aquaman actress faced Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez in a cross-examination where one of their confrontations has since gone viral.

Vasquez quizzed Heard about what she did with her $7 million (£5.6m) divorce settlement.

Heard had previously said in an interview, and while under oath in Depp's 2020 libel case in the UK, that she pledged to donate the entirety to charity.

Speaking on the Dutch talk showRTL Late Nightin 2018, Heard said: "$7million in total was donated – I split it between the ACLU and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. I wanted nothing."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

During Monday's proceedings, Vasquez asked: "You still haven't donated the $7 million divorce settlement to charity. Isn't that right?"

"Incorrect," Heard responded, "I pledged the entirety⁠—"

"No, Ms Heard. That's not my question," Vasquez interrupted, clarifying she meant donated, not pledged.

"I use pledge and donation synonymous with one another. They mean the same thing," Heard said.

"That's how donations are paid," Heard told Vasquez and the jury.

Law & Crime

"Ms. Heard, respectfully, that's not my question." Vasquez continued, "So as of today, you have not donated—paid—$7 million of your divorce settlement to charity, right?"

"I have not been able to fulfil those obligations yet," Heard said.

"And that's because you did want something, didn't you?" Vasquez asked.

"I didn't want anything and I didn't get anything," Heard stated.

The tense line of questioning has since spread across social media, with thousands of users chiming in with their take.





@news.com.au I wonder if she *Heard* the question correctly? 👂🥁 #fyp #amberheard #johnnydepp #deppvheard #deppvsheard #camillevasquez #defamation #elonmusk





One joked: "I pledged my electricity bill. I was horrified when they cut it off!!"

A second added: "With that logic, we may as well all pledge millions to charity."

"I pledge to pay for a 7 million dollar home," another humoured. "Now, where’s my key?"

The Depp v Heard trial continues on Tuesday.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



