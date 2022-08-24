Andrew Tate has released a “final message” to his fans after being banned by Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

It comes after Tate previously said that he had been playing a "comedic character" and that his comments had been taken out of context. He also added that "he dedicated over 1 million dollars to charities supporting women”.

Now, Tate has posted the lengthy new clip to his new site via Vimeo, and focused the message around the criticisms levelled at him - claiming that the controversial videos which made him famous online are based on clips that have been “taken out of context”.

It’s more than an hour long, and so we sat through the clip so you don’t have to. Here are the things we learned.





1. He started by speaking about being bullied as a child

“My life has always been difficult… as a man trauma is extremely important because it’s the building blocks of mental fortitude and physical fortitude," he began the clip by saying.

He spoke about growing up in Chicago as a person of colour, before discussing the bullying he suffered and his father’s words of advice.

“Son, if you’re going to deal with this, you’re going to have to deal with this by himself,” he said, recalling his father’s words after being told about the bullying.



He went on to discuss an incident which saw him hit one of the children bullying him with a lunch box.

“I was taught that going to authority and crying… is not the way to conduct yourself,” he added.

Tate went on to discuss his move to the UK at a young age, where he lived in Luton, making repeated reference to a friend he had at the time who was gay.

2. He 'hasn’t taken personal insult' from his bans

Discussing his ban, he said: “I am probably the only individual on earth who can be vilified to this level without taking personal insult and without being personally affected.”

Tate conceded: “I’ve allowed certain narratives to gain traction which I shouldn’t have allowed to gain traction. Because they don’t personally bother me, because I know they are false.”

He added: “I live with a pure heart. I’m a religious man… I donate huge sums of money to the church. As long as I knew the truth of my heart and god knew the truth of my heart, I wasn’t interested in lies being purported.”

3. He claims there are many lies being told about him on social media

The commentator has been banned from Instagram, TikTok and YouTube Andrew Tate

Tate said in the video "Even though I’ve done nothing wrong, even though it doesn’t emotionally affect me, even though god and myself know of my innocence, the public consciousness has been polluted to the extent where narratives are being purported which are absolutely… false. It’s having a genuinely negative on the people who I care about.”

He then went on to talk about ‘attacks’ made against him, saying they are ‘disguised as being under the virtue of caring about women’.

4. We learned the two biggest problems he had with online reaction

“I do not like having long-form video of me cut up, elements taken out of context, the tonality of the joke removed and purporting an image of me that is just not true. That’s something I do not like," he said, pointing out his biggest qualms following the bans.

Later in the video, he said: “It makes it look like I said things I did not say, or I meant things I did not mean. This is something I can’t control.”

“I do not like false accusations of criminal activity. That is another thing that I do not like.”

Tate later said: “I do not have a criminal record. I do not have a criminal record in any country on the planet.”

5. He at least admitted he had to take some of the blame for the bans

The 'final message' was posted on Tate's new site Andrew Tate

“I have some responsibility to bear. I still blame myself, because my rise has been so meteoric and I became so famous so quickly,” Tate said.

“My responsibility is that any negative connotations in my videos are removed. The way you say things in a video that gets 500 views is very different from the way you say things in a video that gets 50 million views – the more people you reach, the more important it is that people don’t take things out of context.”

“If there was as many people cutting up videos like they did mine and those people had a negative agenda, they could make Mickey Mouse look evil, you could make anyone look bad”.

6. Tate claimed that he and the ‘people he loves and cares about’ receives ‘over 5,000 death threats per day’

Tate said that his newfound fame over the past six months has been a threat to his safety. He said the social media companies have yet to take any action after flagging the threats against him.

7. He sees himself as the ‘most famous man on the planet’

Tate says he is 'the most famous man on the internet' Andrew Tate

Tate claimed that after his Google search rating rose astronomically over the past six months, he is officially the most famous person in the world.

He then went on to say he had done a lot for men’s mental health, saying: “I have been a net positive for the world, and that’s absolutely how I view myself.”

8. He claims he’s going to focus on charity after the ban

“The future for me, now that I will be a lot more selective with the social media I’ll be producing (if any at all), is I’m going to be starting a foundation,” Tate said. “The Tate Foundation – which is going to be dedicated to charitable acts of both genders. My brother has a daughter, she’s beautiful, she’s my niece. I don’t want her to grow up in a world where men are oppressive and hurting women. Why would I possibly want that?

"This ban is the hard reset I needed to tell the truth, for that I’m thankful. This is a chance to move my social media purely to my charitable acts, even if my Instagram is reinstated, it's only going to be about The Tate Foundation, there will be no pictures of Bugattis anymore, sorry gentlemen."

