Andrew Tate has been banned from social media platforms, and people are having a lot of fun in his absence.
The controversial influencer and former kickboxer has become the biggest meme around after being kicked off Facebook, Instagram YouTube and TikTok in recent days following his numerous controversial statements about women and masculinity.
After the news was announced, people on social media went about repurposing the announcement and imagining he’s been banned from absolutely everywhere.
From Club Penguin to Dragon Ball Legends, these are the ones that made us chuckle the most.
\u201cAndrew Tate has been permanently banned from Club Penguin \u203c\ufe0f\u201d— Dexerto (@Dexerto) 1661262012
\u201cBREAKING: Andrew Tate has been permanently banned from Setting \ud83e\udd2f\u201d— alex (@alex) 1661277949
\u201cAndrew Tate has been permanently banned from the McDonald\u2019s Playplace \u203c\ufe0f\u201d— Wet Jeans Podcast (@Wet Jeans Podcast) 1661293188
\u201cAndrew Tate has been permanently VAC banned in CS:GO\u201d— ohnePixel (@ohnePixel) 1661262631
\u201cAndrew Tate has been permanently banned from entering the Soul Society\u201d— Pride (@Pride) 1661286075
\u201c\ud83d\udfe5BREAKING\ud83d\udfe5: Andrew Tate has been permanently banned from SMITE Battleground of the Gods\u201d— Ojii (@Ojii) 1661221658
\u201cAndrew Tate has been permanently banned from the Hit Mobile Game Dragon Ball Legends!\u201d— DNGEE (@DNGEE) 1661254152
\u201cAndrew Tate has been permanently banned from Warzone and the entire Call of Duty franchise.\u201d— ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) 1661273820
\u201cAndrew Tate has been permanently banned from the Waffle House in Monkey Junction, NC\u201d— kristi yamaguccimane (@kristi yamaguccimane) 1661222778
\u201cAndrew Tate has been permanently banned from the Jeremy Renner app\u203c\ufe0f\u201d— Godspeed You! Jamie Joestar (@Godspeed You! Jamie Joestar) 1661214523
\u201cAndrew Tate has been permanently banned from Stardew Valley\u201d— Jelly \ud83e\udd87 modded stardew era (@Jelly \ud83e\udd87 modded stardew era) 1661284904
\u201cAndrew Tate has been permanently banned from Apex Legends\u203c\ufe0f\u201d— Peach (@Peach) 1661263042
\u201cAndrew Tate has been permanently banned from the \u2018Nev It Up\u2019 game.\u201d— JustRandomThoughts (@JustRandomThoughts) 1661187879
It comes after Tate was booted off TikTok, with a spokesperson for Tate saying about the ban [via Yahoo News]: "There is a running contradiction in today’s society where men are encouraged to speak and be open/honest with how they feel but are generally met with a negative response to their truth.
"Banning Andrew Tate from these platforms might seem the answer, but it isn’t that simple."
They added: "Removing Tate’s voice doesn’t allow for a kinder hate-free society."
Tate previously said that he had been playing a "comedic character" and that his comments had been taken out of context. He also added that "he dedicated over 1 million dollars to charities supporting women”.
In a statement given to the Washington Post, a spokesperson for the video-sharing app TikTok said that Tate has been removed for violating the company's policies that bars "content that attacks, threatens, incites violence against, or otherwise dehumanizes an individual or a group"Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.