Andrew Tate has been banned from social media platforms, and people are having a lot of fun in his absence.

The controversial influencer and former kickboxer has become the biggest meme around after being kicked off Facebook, Instagram YouTube and TikTok in recent days following his numerous controversial statements about women and masculinity.

After the news was announced, people on social media went about repurposing the announcement and imagining he’s been banned from absolutely everywhere.

From Club Penguin to Dragon Ball Legends, these are the ones that made us chuckle the most.

















































It comes after Tate was booted off TikTok, with a spokesperson for Tate saying about the ban [via Yahoo News]: "There is a running contradiction in today’s society where men are encouraged to speak and be open/honest with how they feel but are generally met with a negative response to their truth.



"Banning Andrew Tate from these platforms might seem the answer, but it isn’t that simple."

They added: "Removing Tate’s voice doesn’t allow for a kinder hate-free society."

Tate previously said that he had been playing a "comedic character" and that his comments had been taken out of context. He also added that "he dedicated over 1 million dollars to charities supporting women”.

In a statement given to the Washington Post, a spokesperson for the video-sharing app TikTok said that Tate has been removed for violating the company's policies that bars "content that attacks, threatens, incites violence against, or otherwise dehumanizes an individual or a group"