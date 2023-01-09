Andrew Tate drops cryptic 'Matrix attack' hint after reported hospitalisation

Andrew Tate has claimed the matrix "attacked" him after reports of him being taken to hospital two days before his court hearing.

The controversial internet personality was apprehended by Romanian authorities on 29 December, when he, his brother Tristan and two others were arrested due to alleged human trafficking, rape, and creating an organised crime group.

While in custody, the 36-year-old allegedly developed a lung nodule, which are small clumps of cells in the lungs. They are generally harmless and benign but can sometimes be cancerous. It was reported that Tate requested to see a doctor to have it checked out.

He has since turned to Twitter with cryptic claims: "The Matrix has attacked me / But they misunderstood, you cannot kill an idea / Hard to Kill."

Tate and his brother are being held until the end of January as prosecutors announced they were being remanded in custody for 30 days.

The arrest came shortly after people speculated Tate doxxed himself through a pizza box following a spat with activist Greta Thunberg.

Thunberg said Tate has "small d*** energy" after he posted an antagonising video bragging about how many cars he has.

Joe Rogan has since spoken out about whose side he was on during the online back and forth and touched on how Tate was arrested.

"He’s making fun of Greta Thunberg and then he gets f***ing arrested right afterwards. It’s kind of hilarious the way it happens", he said on his podcast.

"You gotta give it to her — And also like, why are you going after some 19-year-old autistic girl whose really into climate change?”

