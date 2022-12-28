Greta Thunberg delivered a mic-drop response to controversial internet personality Andrew Tate after he taunted her online - that appeared to leave him silent for 10 hours before he could muster up a rather bizarre response.

Twitter recently welcomed him back to the platform following his 2017 ban for violating its terms of service with his controversial comments.

He has since taken a hit against 19-year-old Thunberg, writing: "Hello @GretaThunberg I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start.

"Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions."

The former kickboxer's tweet was accompanied by an antagonising photo filling up his Bugatti.

He later followed up with an edited montage of Thunberg's speech at the United Nations, where she blasted world leaders, saying: "This is all wrong, I shouldn’t be up here."

The snippet features Tate laughing, driving his supercars and boarding private jets.

Well now, the environmental activist has hit back at Tate with a hilarious shutdown.

She penned: "yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com" [sic].

Inevitably, her response left Twitter in hysterics, with thousands of responses, retweets and likes.

"This is the kind of reply that will now follow you around forever," one person wrote, while another joked: "Thunberg here lowering the global temperature by absolutely icing Tate."

On Wednesday evening he attempted to hit back, posting a bizarre two-minute video response in which he smoked a cigar and was served pizza by an unseen help.

"Thank you for confirming via your email address that you have a small penis @GretaThunberg," he wrote above it. "The world was curious. And I do agree you should get a life."



In the clip, he called Thunberg a "slave of the matrix" before launching into his tirade.

"She thinks she's doing good ... someone has convinced her to try and convince you to beg your government to tax you into poverty to stop the sun from being hot.

"And then, because I called her out of it, the global matrix got this bot farm to like and retweet to try and pretend that her telling me that she has a small dick in her own email address somehow teaches me a lesson."

His attempt to show that he wasn't mad suggested to some people that he was, in fact, quite mad:





We'll let you decide.

