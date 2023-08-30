Car salesman claims he fires employees for not having a six pack

Car salesman based in Arizona Andy Elliot is going viral due to his unusual hiring requirement - all his employees need a six pack.

He went viral on social media after a video of him sharing his standards for his employees at a conference was posted to Instagram.

Speaking to an audience at the conference he says, “my entire team, if you don’t have a six pack , you don’t work for us. […] it’s called a standard. How about we raise them?”

The video has over 88,000 likes, but the majority of comments took to mocking Elliot for his hiring method.

One user wrote, “can’t work for me if you’re bald. Grow hair or get out,” for context, Elliot is bald.

“Absolute cringe. I cringe every time this guy shows up on my feed,” wrote another.

“Such an awful opinion,” said a different user.

In a statement to the New York Post, Elliot clarified his words, “it’s not that we don’t hire anybody with a six-pack,” he explained. “We just have a standard that says if you’re gonna be a mentor to others in our company you’re gonna be your standard.”

Elliot also seemingly is unbothered by those who disagree with him.

“I mean, those are people sitting in their mom’s basement, you know, commenting or by the the way, or they’re people that are sitting there wishing they could kill it in life, just making excuses and not taking action,” he said.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.