Astrid Wett and Leah Ray's England charity song hit with brutal community note

OnlyFans models Astrid Wett and Leah Ray along with football influencer StokeyyG2 have been getting pelters online for a song they've released.

The trio have released 'Last Night in Berlin' with their own lyrics over the iconic instrumental from The White Stripe's 'Seven Nation Army'.

It's all to raise money for mental health charity Mind.

The music video for it shows the three of them signing and rapping to camera in England shirts while having pints in a bar, holding up an England flag, watching a game and more.

Lyrics from the song include 'we're going to fight them off / all the other nations can't hold us back / we're gonna rip it up / from the centre forward to the boys at the back' and 'gonna one nil it / two nil, three nil, four nil kill it, gonna go win it, gotta go win it'.

Despite it being for charity, the trio have been made fun of online and there's a brutal community note to boot which encouraged people to donate to Mind instead of listening to the actual song.





























Wett herself hit back at one of the comments.



Some others have backed them and say they like it.













England kick off their Euros campaign against Serbia on June 16 with further group games against Denmark on June 20 and Slovenia on June 25.



England's path beyond the group stage, if qualification is secured, could prove tricky no matter the outcome.

If they win the group, it's predicted they could face Czechia, Italy and France en route to the final - if they finish second, it's predicted England will face Germany, Spain and Portugal.

