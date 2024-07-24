Ava Kris Tyson allegations refuted after she steps away from MrBeast role

MrBeast’s friend and collaborator Ava Kris Tyson has announced she is stepping away from the YouTube channel.

It comes following allegations that Tyson groomed a minor. However, the alleged victim has refuted the claims online.

The allegations were made in a video posted by the account Prism42. It accused Tyson of grooming a minor, who was allegedly 13 at the time. The alleged victim, named Lava, is said to now be 20-years-old.

Lava took to social media to refute the claims made in the video. Writing on Twitter/X, Lava denied the allegations, writing: “I was NOT groomed by Kris Tyson.”

“I did not meet Kris Tyson by myself I meet Kris & the MrBeast crew with my family present,” they said, adding: “I ran a discord with Kris Tyson when I was 13 and edgy inappropriate jokes were said that’s it.”

Lava wrote: “I was never exploited or taken advantage of. Can you do me a favor and comment on these videos and tell them to stop spreading lies. This situation takes away from children who are actively being exploited everyday online. I am not a victim of anything being claimed in these videos or at all.”

Since then, Tyson has announced they are leaving the MrBeast YouTube channel to focus on their mental health.

“I would like to apologize for any of my past behaviour or comments if it hurt or offended anyone. It was not my intent. Seeing recent events we’ve mutually decided it’s best I permanently step away from all things MrBeast and social media to focus on my family and mental health,” Tyson said.













Writing in a thread shortly after announcing they were stepping away from the channel, Tyson added: “To lump these two factors together to create a narrative that my behavior extended beyond bad edgy jokes is disgusting and did not happen. In past years, I have learned that my old humor is not acceptable. I cannot change who I was, but I can continue to work on myself.”

“I want to add, I never groomed anyone. The person who gets brought up in these accusations @LavaGS has vocally supported that they are false.”

MrBeast has yet to publicly comment.



