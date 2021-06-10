Balenciaga teamed up with Crocs to make a truly appalling shoe - here are the best memes and reaction

Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga and popular foam clog brand Crocs have partnered up for an interesting shoe — and it involves stiletto heels.

Stiletto heels? On Crocs? Yes, you read that correctly.

The fashion house collaborated with Covid-19’s comfort shoe to create a shoe that has a narrow heel placed at the sole of the clog. They also produced a classic knee-high rain boot that looks a little like Nickelodeon slime.

On Sunday, Balenciaga unveiled the shoe at the Spring 2022 “Balenciaga Clones” collection show, which was quite a sight to see.

According to Complex, there is no price announced for the shoe yet, but other attempts to bring Crocs to the forefront again have transcended into the luxury bubble. In 2017 Balenciaga’s $850 platform clogs reportedly sold out before they hit stores.

“We were inspired by Crocs, and we worked with them on a Balenciaga reinterpretation,” creative director of Balenciaga Demna Gvasalia said to French Vogue, citing Crocs as the “world’s comfiest shoes.”

Because social media is, well, social media, it provoked people to joke and give their opinion on what could be deemed one of the strangest collabs.

Check out what they had to say below.

Others believed they would crush the fashion game if they bought the shoe.

Celebrities like Post Malone, Bad Bunny, and Justin Bieber went to Crocs to create their own collaborations.

Overall, the eccentric-looking shoe marks one of the latest boosts for the world’s favorite clogs, which saw a rise in sales during the pandemic. They hit an all-time high in late April as sales surged to $460 million in the first three months of 2021.

Will you be getting your hands on this collab?