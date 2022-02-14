Valentine's Day is here – and what better way to celebrate the day than by sharing the love through memes.

It's the day when social media is inundated with posts through rose-tinted glasses, with the likes of David Beckham and Amanda Holden kicking off Instagram tributes to their partners.

The sports icon shared a series of three snaps, including a throwback photo with wife Victoria from their iconic 1998 engagement announcement. Beckham's post also included a recent photo of the pair on holiday, along with a wholesome picture of his 10-year-old daughter, Harper.

"Happy valentines to my girl. 2 beautiful & strong women. BTW Harper remember daddy will always be your valentine. Love you @victoriabeckham," he penned.

While it's easy to get caught up in the most romantic day of the year, other cynics simply couldn't care less and find much more comfort poking fun at Valentine's Day fever.

Here's a round-up of our favourite Valentine's memes:

























There are many theories surrounding the origins of Valentine's Day, though it is believed it started in ancient Rome.



During 13-15th February, "the feast of Lupercalia" was celebrated. A goat and a dog were said to have been sacrificed by men, and women were whipped with their hides "to make them fertile."

A matchmaking lottery was also believed to have been carried out, where men would draw women's names from a jar and couple up with that woman throughout the festival, or possibly longer.

It wasn't until the 3rd century A.D. Valentine's Day got its name.

Emperor Claudius II had ordered Saint Valentine, a priest who helped Christian couples get married, to be executed. The Emperor was against the marriage of single men and ordered Valentine to be beheaded, which took place on February 14.

The feast of Lupercalia was later expelled in the 5th century, making room for St. Valentine's Day celebrations to grow more romantic.

