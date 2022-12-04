Millennials - remember the Biff, Chip and Kipper book franchise?

Of course you do, they taught you how to read most likely, if you were born in the late 1980s or early 1990s.

But looking back at the series, written by Roderick Hunt, as an adult - you might realise some of the scenes look a little bit X-rated.

In one image, which circulated on Twitter, three men in the background are concealed by a bush. On the next page, they are no longer there, but in their place is an older woman, her glasses and hat having flown off her face in shock and she look shocked.

Responding to the claims, Oxford University Press which publishes the books told the Independent: "Interesting spot but some of the pages are missing from this title!

"We can reassure you nothing untoward is going on behind that bush.

"We take the utmost care to ensure that our content is age appropriate and would not cause harm or offence to any child who reads our books."

