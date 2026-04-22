Bikers urged to volunteer to help train guide dog puppies for ‘real world’

The rumble of Harley-Davidson motorbikes is being used to help train guide dog puppies.

The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association (GDBA) has issued a plea for motorbike owners to sign up as volunteers to help prepare the next generation of guide dogs for the road ahead.

Motorbikes can startle young dogs, and the charity needs volunteer riders to help raise the puppies during their important first year.

Kian, a 10-week-old golden retriever (Fabio De Paola/PA Media Assignments) PA Wire/PA Images - Fabio De Paola Media Assignments

Kian, a 10-week-old golden retriever, met Harley Owners Group (HOG) riders in Kidderminster, Worcestershire, who are trying to help the young pup grow more comfortable around motorbikes.

Around 100 puppy raisers are needed every month to meet demand, according to the GDBA, which is working with the Harley Owners Group.

Haley Andrews, head of puppy raising, said motorbikes can be “unsettling” for dogs, but added that “for a guide dog, that fear isn’t just a nuisance – it can be a genuine safety risk for the person relying on them”.

Kian meets Harley-Davidson rider Emma Poole, as the charity Guide Dogs appeals for more motorbike riders to volunteer as puppy raisers (Fabio De Paola/PA Media Assignments) PA Wire/PA Images - Fabio De Paola Media Assignments

She said: “Socialisation is such a fundamental part of a guide dog’s training.

“Our puppies need to encounter the real world in all its noise and unpredictability.

“None of that happens without our incredible volunteer puppy raisers, who are pivotal to what we do.”

Ms Andrews, added: “We would love to hear from keen motorbikers and enthusiasts who can help our puppies build the confidence and focus they need to stay calm when it matters most.”

Kian with Harley-Davidson rider Dave Brace in Kidderminster (Fabio De Paola/PA Media Assignments) PA Wire/PA Images - Fabio De Paola Media Assignments

Kevin Taplin, of Harley Owners Group, Wolfruna Chapter, said: “It was great to see Kian’s response to our Harley-Davidson bikes.

“We hope early exposure to motorbikes and all their gear helps pups like him in their training to go on to become incredible guide dogs.”